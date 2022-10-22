Warwickshire home of the week - village cottage with the added bonus of an annexe

THIS spacious, character cottage in Newbold on Stour has just come onto the market at £435,000.

No. 2 The Gables has an oak stable door that leads to a refitted kitchen/breakfast room with contemporary grey units, a one-and-a-half bowl sink with taps over and cupboards beneath.

2 The Gables, Newbold on Stour. (60004171)

There’s also a four-ring electric hob with oven and grill below and filter hood over, built-in dishwasher, tiled splashbacks, grey-tiled floor and space for a fridge-freezer.

The sitting room comes with an inglenook fireplace housing a woodburning stove, exposed stone wall, understairs storage cupboard, and a bay window to the side, which overlooks a green.

The sitting/dining room has French doors to the side and is a light room with atrium glass roof, part exposed stone wall and a serving hatch to the kitchen.

On the first floor, bedroom one comes with a view of the green and access to the roof space.

A refitted en suite boasts a wc, wash basin with drawers below and shower cubicle, fully tiled walls, tiled floor and a chrome heated towel rail. The second bedroom also comes with a view of the green and has a part exposed stone wall.

Views of the green also come with the third bedroom, that has its own wardrobe with hanging rail and shelving.

The upstairs bathroom comprises a wc, wash basin and bath with shower screen, electric shower over and tiled splashbacks and flooring.

Outside there is a passageway which leads to the annexe with home office/Airbnb/granny flat potential. It includes a sitting room with kitchenette, as well as a shower room with wc, wash basin and shower cubicle.

No. 2 The Gables is on the market with Peter Clarke. Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

