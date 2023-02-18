THIS unique and sustainable new home has been specifically designed to hug the contours of a secluded hillside in Stratford.

Hidden House, Bordon Hill. (62410955)

The exterior of Hidden House, Bordon Hill, combines stone, glass and timber to create an impressive yet subtle counterpoint to the surrounding landscape, while the flexible light-filled interior offers expansive living areas, up to six bedrooms, home office with separate entrance, garaging, storage and ample parking space.

The surrounding gardens will be landscaped to support and enhance biodiversity.

Not only will Hidden House appeal to aesthetic senses, it is at the very forefront of trailblazing construction methods and will be almost carbon neutral when inhabited.

The buyer will also have a rare opportunity to be involved throughout the luxury bespoke project, tailoring the interiors to suit an individual lifestyle in a future-proofed home.

The Hidden House concept is being offered as a unique opportunity for the new owner to purchase the land in the first instance (with planning), then work closely with the developer on a ‘build contract’ basis to build the property to a pre-agreed specification at a pre-greed price.

Certain aspects of the specification are pre-set, to conform with the permission granted and building regulations, however, finishing touches such as the choice of kitchen, bathroom, décor and flooring are but some of the final details left within the buyer’s gift.

The property will be built to the highest standard by a local independent developer and will be offered with a ten-year build warranty for extra piece of mind.

Hidden House is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £2.5million (£1million for the plot and £1.5million for the build contract).

Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk for further information.