Warwickshire home of the week - three-bedroom semi-detached property in Stratford
THIS stylish three-bedroom home is found south of the River Avon in Stratford, just off the Loxley Road.
The semi-detached property is in a quiet spot on Moles End, part of a development by Spitfire Homes, and features a tandem double driveway, garage and landscaped garden.
Inside, the property has a stylish interior, including an open-plan kitchen/dining room with a large window to the front.
The kitchen has a range of matching wall and cupboard units as well as a Neff induction hob and Neff double oven, a built-in fridge freezer, AEG dishwasher and Zanussi washer-dryer.
The sitting room has triple bi-fold doors which open to the garden.
Also on the ground floor is the entrance hall, which has a large walk-in understairs cupboard, and cloakroom.
On the first floor are the three bedrooms. The main bedroom is fitted with a double wardrobe and has an en suite shower room.
Bedrooms two is also fitted with a double wardrobe while bedroom three, which is a double room, has a window to the rear of the house.
A family bathroom features a bath with shower over, wash hand basin, wc and heated towel rail.
Outside to the front, there are planted beds to either side of the storm canopy porch and a tandem double brick paved driveway, which leads to a single garage with electric roller door and an EV charging point.
The rear garden is landscaped with a mix of pathways, patios, a lawn and planted beds. There is an outside light, power and tap.
3 Moles End is on the market with Peter Clarke Estate Agents for £489,950. To find out more and the arrange a viewing, call 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.