Warwickshire Home of the Week - three-bedroom property on edge of Long Compton

ANYONE who loves far-reaching views of the south Warwickshire countryside will find that this new Cotswold stone house is the one for them.

No. 3 Gold Stone Court is an architect-designed three-bedroom property that is well situated on the edge of Long Compton.

3 Gold Stone Court, Long Compton (59896089)

The detached home comes with far-reaching views of the countryside, good off-road parking, double garage and enclosed garden, as well as incorporating a small orchard.

On the ground floor there is a spacious living room and a bespoke kitchen that comes with a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, including an electric oven, induction hob, extractor fan, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, washing machine and microwave.

Upstairs are the three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is an en suite.

3 Gold Stone Court, Long Compton (59896093)

The bathrooms have white sanitary ware throughout, ceramic wall and floor tiling, and heated towel rails.

The double garage is incorporated within the structure of the house and situated to the front there is ample private parking.

To the back and side is an enclosed garden, including the small orchard area.

3 Gold Stone Court, Long Compton (59896091)

There is also an electric charging point and outside tap.

No. 3 Gold Stone Court is on the market for £750,000.

To book a viewing, contact the Shipston branch of Seccombes on 01608 663788 or send an email to shipston@seccombes.co.uk.

3 Gold Stone Court, Long Compton (59896095)