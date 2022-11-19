LOOKING for that next property to bring into the 21st century? Then this three-bedroom Grade II-listed cottage in Willington could be right up your street.

Cobwebs is understood to date back to the 17th century and has many period features including two inglenook fire places, window seats, stone mullion and lead light windows, together with a wealth of exposed beams and timbers.

Outside there is an enclosed large garden which includes two single detached garages, two timber stables and tack room as well as off-road parking.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to a sitting room boasting an inglenook fireplace, bressumer beam and shelf, bread oven feature and store cupboard, exposed beams and timbers, stone mullion and leaded light windows.

The dining room comes with similar features to the sitting room and has a door and step down into the kitchen/breakfast room which comprises a single stainless steel sink unit and drainer with fitted drawer and cupboards underneath, fitted base units, fitted light windows, store cupboards, as well as a Worcester oil-fired boiler for central heating and hot water.

From the entrance hall, stairs rise to the first floor landing with access to the roof space. Also on the first floor are the three bedrooms and bathroom.

The attractive and enclosed gardens back on to paddock land and are an important feature of Cobwebs. The garden is principally lawned and incorporates a number of mature trees and shrubs.

It is considered, subject to the necessary planning consents, the property also offers the potential to redevelop the stables/tack room into an office/studio/games room, together with replacing the existing two single prefabricated garages with a detached double garage.

Cobwebs is on the market with Seccombes for £485,000.

Call 01608 663788 or email shipston@seccombes.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for further information.

