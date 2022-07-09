Warwickshire home of the week - three-bedroom Edwardian property

THIS Edwardian home in Claverdon boasts a wealth of accommodation over three floors and will suit a variety of buyers.

Goldingale affords a generous, mature plot with parkland gardens extending to around 0.3 acres.

Being able to access the village amenities on foot is one of the key features of this home, in addition to being ideally positioned to commute both locally and nationally.

Set along Station Road, the primary access to the property is via a no-through drive to the front, leading to one other home and a footpath to an open playing fields.

There is a secondary private access to the rear.

Entering the property through an enclosed porch, there is an inviting reception hall with original Minton tiled flooring throughout, understairs storage, water chamber and stairs rising to the upper floor.

There are three reception rooms to the ground floor. The main sitting room is an elegant room, filled with natural light through dual aspect windows and a glazed bay window to the rear.

There is a central fireplace with inset log burner and built in storage console to side.

The second room is currently utilised as a charming snug, with glazed bay window with doors to the garden.

The third reception room is located off the kitchen and is a large room that could serve as a formal dining room, home office or kids play room.

The kitchen is well equipped with an array of storage, contrasting work surfaces over and a feature Aga. There is ample space for other free-standing appliances and tiled flooring continues through to a designated dining area with plenty of space for a good size table and chairs, and leads onward to a semi-concealed utility space.

Combined, this is the perfect space for families to come together at meal times or when hosting guests.

To the first floor, there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom notably enjoys a dressing room with fitted wardrobes and an en suite bath and shower room.

Bedrooms two and three also have fitted wardrobes. There are a further two double bedrooms to the second floor and an en suite bathroom, making for a great teenage retreat or contained space for dependent relative or guests.

The rear garden is laid mainly to lawn with well stocked herbaceous borders and interspersed mature trees throughout.

Winding paths between the trees and shrubs provide the perfect nature trail and leads to a detached timber garage, leading directly onto Station Road.

Paved terracing links the rear rooms of the property and afford space to enjoy alfresco dining.

The detached double garage has an up and over door to the front, water, light, power and sliding doors to the rear. Parking is provided at the front of the garage.

Goldingale is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at £975,000. Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing or for further information.