Warwickshire home of the week - the £1.1m home with amazing views

OCCUPYING an elevated position with distant rural views at the rear, this traditional detached family home is situated right in the heart of Claverdon.

Having been extended by the previous owners, South Hawke offers a wealth of well-designed accommodation throughout, configured to make the most of the amazing views. It offers immense potential to be further enhanced and extended to create a truly inspirational home.

Set back from Station Road beyond a generous elevated frontage, providing a high level of privacy, a sweeping driveway leads to the house and an enclosed vestibule which then leads inside. The principal sitting room is a great size and is filled with natural light as well as patio doors to the rear.

There is also a central fireplace with open hearth and a section of bespoke built-in shelving and storage. On top of that, there are two further reception rooms offering various options for use.

The kitchen is semi-open plan and has been designed to offer a comprehensive range of storage. There is also a useful walk-in pantry. The first floor has a central landing that provides access to the four bedrooms and family bathroom.

The main bedroom notably enjoys dual aspect windows, a walk-in dressing room and modern en-suite shower room.

Externally, the property occupies a central position within its plot, which in all extends to approximately 0.42 acres.

South Hawke is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at offers over £1.1m. Call 01789 292659 for more details.

