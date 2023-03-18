Warwickshire home of the week - Stylish and modern home in Stratford

IMPECCABLY well‐presented and with an amazing open-plan kitchen, this Stratford home offers modern living with a classic feel.

Set over three floors on a corner plot, 194 Evesham Road has a versatile layout that provides a large space for a family, or the ability to offer multi‐generational living.

194 Evesham Road (62953033)

The star of the downstairs accommodation is the large, partly open-plan kitchen-dining-family room, which is filled with natural light by the bi-fold doors and roof lanterns.

The room has four zoned areas: a cosy snug with an open fireplace, a generous relaxed seating area, formal dining space and the kitchen, which is fitted with a comprehensive range of storage, including a central island, and an array of branded appliances.

The bi-fold doors open onto the garden.

A door from the kitchen leads to a well-appointed utility room, guest WC and a study/home office. There is also access to a storage area.

194 Evesham Road (62953042)

Also on the ground floor is a separate lounge with a bay window and a stone fireplace, while across the hallway is a second, fully-equipped kitchen with space for a breakfast table and chairs and its own storage area and WC.

To the first floor, a central landing leads to four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. Bedroom two has an equally well‐appointed en suite and all the rooms have built-in wardrobes.

There is a further double, en suite bedroom on the second floor.

194 Evesham Road (62953082)

Outside the gardens have been professionally landscaped and include a raised seating area that overlooks a shaped lawn.

To the front, there’s parking for several cars.

The property is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents with a guide price of £1.2 million. For further information, call 01789 292659, email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk or visit www.vaughanreynolds.co.uk.