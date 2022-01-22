THIS four-bedroom detached home in Halford combines green credentials with stylish touches and wonderful views of the River Stour and beyond.

Walnut Tree House, Halford (54247063)

Walnut Tree House is part of an award-winning scheme of two properties located in Idlicote Road.

The ground floor features a staircase to the first floor and a large open plan kitchen/dining room fitted with base and wall units as well as an island unit with overhanging breakfast bar.

There’s also bi-fold doors to the rear and a utility room with space for a washer and dryer.

Walnut Tree House, Halford (54247072)

Double doors lead to the living room which has french doors to a wooden deck across the rear.

Three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes occupy the first floor as well as a luxury family bathroom.

The main bedroom also boasts an en-suite.

Walnut Tree House, Halford (54247076)

The fourth double bedroom is on the second floor along with a bathroom.

Walnut Tree House is on the market with the Shipston branch of Peter Clarke for offers in excess of £795,000.

Call 01608 260026 or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.