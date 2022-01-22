Warwickshire home of the week: Style and eco features at detached four-bedroom home in Halford
THIS four-bedroom detached home in Halford combines green credentials with stylish touches and wonderful views of the River Stour and beyond.
Walnut Tree House is part of an award-winning scheme of two properties located in Idlicote Road.
The ground floor features a staircase to the first floor and a large open plan kitchen/dining room fitted with base and wall units as well as an island unit with overhanging breakfast bar.
There’s also bi-fold doors to the rear and a utility room with space for a washer and dryer.
Double doors lead to the living room which has french doors to a wooden deck across the rear.
Three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes occupy the first floor as well as a luxury family bathroom.
The main bedroom also boasts an en-suite.
The fourth double bedroom is on the second floor along with a bathroom.
Walnut Tree House is on the market with the Shipston branch of Peter Clarke for offers in excess of £795,000.
Call 01608 260026 or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.