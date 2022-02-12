Warwickshire home of the week: Stratford duplex just a stroll from the town centre

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

THIS three-bedroom property in Stratford boasts style and character in a quiet and secure gated bespoke architect-designed development of houses and apartments.

5 Sequoia Mews, Shipston Road, Stratford. (54767522)

No. 5 Sequoia Mews, in Shipston Road, is a spacious, light and airy duplex apartment that is well proportioned with vaulted ceiling and exposed timbers to the sitting/dining area.

There is a fully-fitted Johnson & Johnson kitchen with granite work surfaces, Porcelanosa bathrooms, separate laundry cupboard and fitted wardrobes in all the bedrooms with plenty of storage.

Outside there is secure gated access and a garage. Visitor parking is also available.

There are also attractive communal gardens to the rear of the block with lawn, path and secure gated access to The Tramway, which offers a very pleasant walk to the town centre and theatres.

The property is understood to be leasehold for a term of 125 years from 2007, with a current maintenance charge of approximately £2,400 per annum and ground rent of £250 per annum.

This should be checked by a solicitor before exchange of contracts.

Mains electricity, gas, water and drainage are connected to the property.

However, this should also be checked by a solicitor before contracts are exchanged.

No. 5 Sequoia Mews is on the market with the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke at an asking price of £630,000.

To arrange a viewing call 01789 415444 or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

