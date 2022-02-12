Warwickshire home of the week: Stratford duplex just a stroll from the town centre
THIS three-bedroom property in Stratford boasts style and character in a quiet and secure gated bespoke architect-designed development of houses and apartments.
No. 5 Sequoia Mews, in Shipston Road, is a spacious, light and airy duplex apartment that is well proportioned with vaulted ceiling and exposed timbers to the sitting/dining area.
There is a fully-fitted Johnson & Johnson kitchen with granite work surfaces, Porcelanosa bathrooms, separate laundry cupboard and fitted wardrobes in all the bedrooms with plenty of storage.
Outside there is secure gated access and a garage. Visitor parking is also available.
There are also attractive communal gardens to the rear of the block with lawn, path and secure gated access to The Tramway, which offers a very pleasant walk to the town centre and theatres.
The property is understood to be leasehold for a term of 125 years from 2007, with a current maintenance charge of approximately £2,400 per annum and ground rent of £250 per annum.
This should be checked by a solicitor before exchange of contracts.
Mains electricity, gas, water and drainage are connected to the property.
However, this should also be checked by a solicitor before contracts are exchanged.
No. 5 Sequoia Mews is on the market with the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke at an asking price of £630,000.
To arrange a viewing call 01789 415444 or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.