Warwickshire home of the week - six-bedroom Welford house for £1.95m

THIS six-bedroom detached home in Welford certainly makes a welcoming impression with its driveway big enough for dozens of cars and oak-framed canopy porch.

Orchard Lodge, in Duck Lane, is an architect-designed home which boasts an array of highly versatile accommodation over three floors, including a self-contained annexe and enjoys a beautifully presented interior finish throughout, blending a classic design with modern refinement and stylish flair.

The attention to detail is second to none, with bespoke fitted kitchen, contemporary bathrooms and chic décor. The design and flow of accommodation works well and provides an element of sociable, open plan living, together with the benefit of separate spaces to suit modern family needs, increasing versatility and its appeal to a wide demographic of buyer.

In addition, planning has been approved to extend the ground floor space, adding a large home gym/leisure complex and small extension to the study (20/01291/FUL).

Orchard Lodge occupies a generous plot extended to approximately 0.8 acres and is sat back from the road beyond a landscaped fore garden and electrically-operated security gates, with remote access and security intercom point.

The extensive driveway provides parking for dozens of vehicles and leads to an attached tandem garage which has electrically-operated doors to the front. There is gated access to both sides of the property which sits centrally to the plot and there’s a striking oak-framed canopy porch which provides a welcoming first impression to this home.

Inside there is an impressive double height, vaulted reception hall with oak and glazed balustrade as well as a gallery landing above.

There’s also modern tiled flooring with underfloor heating throughout the ground and first floors. There are three reception rooms, a large open plan dining kitchen which has been remodelled and designed with high quality fittings and modern finishes.

On the first floor of the main house there are three double bedrooms and a recently refitted principal bathroom. The master suite boasts impressive proportions and includes a walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom. The guest bedroom also has an en-suite shower room.

On the second floor, a large reception space services two further double bedrooms, also accompanied by a modern bathroom. There are extensive mature gardens that surround all sides of the home, affording a pleasant enclosed feel with a great level of privacy and sense of seclusion.

Orchard Lodge is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds with a guide price of £1,950,000. Call 01789 292659 or visit www.vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing.