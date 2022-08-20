Warwickshire home of the week - semi-rural bungalow with a refurbished kitchen

THIS two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is situated within the highly sought-after south Warwickshire setting known as Moreton Paddox.

Sunbridge is on a semi-rural private estate and is set back behind a well-tended fore garden with a pathway leading to the main accommodation.

Sunbridge, Moreton Morrell. (58581406)

Inside, a welcoming entrance hallway has a storage cupboard which currently houses the central heating boiler.

The door through to a recently-refurbished fitted kitchen boasts skylight windows to vaulted ceiling, a comprehensive range of floor and wall mounted units with work surfacing over and recess space for domestic appliances.

There’s also space to one side which is ideally suited for a dining area, with a sliding door leading into a useful utility area which has been adapted by the current owners.

A comfortable lounge area has double doors out onto the patio area, while the property also benefits from two double bedrooms, en-suite and bathroom.

Outside, there are well-tended fore gardens and Sunbridge further benefits from an allocated bay in a shared and open fronted covered parking barn with storage at the rear and loft space.

There’s also additional parking space to the front of bay.

Sunbridge is being marketed by the Wellesbourne branch of Peter Clarke at a guide price of £450,000.

To arrange a viewing call 01789 841114 or email wellesbourne@peterclarke.co.uk.

