SITTING alongside the banks of the River Avon, this beautiful cottage has undergone a breathtaking transformation.

The five-bedroom property in Tiddington Road comes with an impressive 240ft of uninterrupted waterside frontage and has been refurbished and remodelled to turn it into a fine period residence.

And to take full advantage of the waterside location, the cottage comes with both fishing and mooring rights, perfect for boat lovers and keen anglers.

And for those who prefer to sit back and relax? One of the four sitting rooms has been transformed into a state-of-the-art home cinema complete with the latest sound and vision technology.

The modern kitchen and family room has been exquisitely designed with a comprehensive range of contemporary units and contrasting slim-line quartz work surfaces, fully equipped with a range of ZUG appliances to include an oven, microwave, warming drawer, induction hob and retractable downdraft extractor.

There is also a large AEG fridge, freezer and dishwasher, together with an attractive claret Aga and instant hot water tap.

The stairs lead up to the five double bedrooms, with the master bedroom offering generous proportions and includes a large dressing area with bespoke wardrobes and a luxury en suite bath and shower room.

Outside, there are various areas of shaped lawns with well-stocked herbaceous borders, together with several interspersed specimen trees and a large paved seating area.

This provides amazing views of the river and towards the RSC, canal basin and Clopton Bridge, which provides the perfect setting for entertaining and unwinding.

A recent flood mitigation system has also been installed to help alleviate any future concerns of flooding issues. Proposed plans have been approved for a double carport and stores (19/03087/LDP).

River Cottage is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £2million.

Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

