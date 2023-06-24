Warwickshire home of the week – Perfect Stratford plot and a swimming pool

WITH a beautiful plot not far from Stratford town centre, this three-bedroom property with swimming pool is waiting for someone with vision to make it into a stunning family home.

Set in around half an acre (0.474) of land on Banbury Road, there is plenty of space for an extension and the opportunity to remodel or redevelop.

It’s a plot that could support grand plans.

The current property has plenty of living space, including five reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as a triple garage.

You enter the house into the reception hall where bi-folding doors open to the sitting room, which has an open fire, French doors and a sliding window feature.

An inner hallway leads to the cloakroom and study as well as the dining room, which has space for a large table and French doors. There is also access to the utility room.

Head through the dining room to the kitchen/breakfast room. This is fitted with a range of base and wall cupboards as well as appliances (not tested as working) including four-ring gas hob, a Smeg double oven and Bosch dishwasher.

A door off the kitchen leads to a wine store where there is also space for an extra fridge freezer.

And just off the kitchen is a snug with log burner and patio doors to the rear terrace and garden.

On the first floor are the three bedrooms.

The main bedroom has fitted furniture and cupboards and a great view over the rear garden.

Bedroom two and three, which are both doubles, share a Jack and Jill shower room.

There is also a family bathroom on the first floor.

Outside, the front of the house, as with the rest of the plot, has excellent privacy with mature hedges, well stocked borders, a tarmac driveway and turning area.

To the left side of the property, a gate leads through to a side area where there is a mower shed and plenty of space for storage.

It also leads round to a terrace at the rear of the property, which has a south-west facing aspect and mature hedges on either side of the main lawn garden.

There is also a gated and fenced area with a kidney-shaped swimming pool that has paving all around and high hedges providing excellent privacy.

180 Banbury Road is on the market for offers based on £1,250,000. To book a viewing, or to find out more about the property, call Peter Clarke Estate Agents on 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

