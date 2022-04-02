Warwickshire home of the week - modern, spacious living in Shottery

THIS detached four-bedroom home can be found tucked away in a quiet setting in Shottery.

1a Shottery Village Photo: Peter Clarke (55672348)

Built only nine years ago, the property offers 2,528sq ft of well-planned space, including the garage, and an enviable location opposite Stratford Grammar School for Girls and Shottery Fields.

As well as a private drive, 1A Shottery Village has south-west facing gardens with a courtyard and is offered with no chain.

Head through the front door and you’ll be in the spacious entrance hall where you can access the downstairs cloakroom.

1a Shottery Village Photo: Peter Clarke (55672338)

Also on the ground floor is the lounge, with french doors to the garden, and a good-sized kitchen/family room which has a range oven with five-ring gas hob, and built-in dishwasher and fridge freezer. The room is also great for entertaining and boasts a built-in Sonos speaker system.

There is also a utility room, study and second sitting room.

Upstairs there are four good-sized bedrooms.

1a Shottery Village Photo: Peter Clarke (55672340)

The master bedroom has a dressing area with two sets of fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

The guest suite also has its own shower room.

1a Shottery Village Photo: Peter Clarke (55672329)

Bedrooms three and four is served by a family bathroom which has a double-ended bath, and a separate shower cubicle.

Outside there is a right of way over a private drive leading to block the property’s parking area and access to the single garage which has a remote-controlled electric door.

Peter Clarke Estate Agents is marketing 1A Shottery Village with a guide price of £895,000. For more information, or to book a viewing, call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk.

1a Shottery Village Photo: Peter Clarke (55672342)

1a Shottery Village Photo: Peter Clarke (55672344)

1a Shottery Village Photo: Peter Clarke (55672346)