Warwickshire home of the week: Inside a beautiful £3.7m seven-bedroom property

EXTENSIVE work has been carried out by the current owners of this highly-versatile property to bring it into the 21st century.

Wolverton Court, Wolverton, Stratford. (57507116)

Set in an elevated position towards the edge of Wolverton, this seven-bedroom home offers uninterrupted, panoramic views of the surrounding Warwickshire countryside and beyond.

Wolverton Court has been renovated throughout and the work carried out has created a modern, ergonomic home with character and charm.

Wolverton Court, Wolverton, Stratford. (57507122)

The current owners have also brought the property into the 21st century by adding a state-of-the-art ground source heating system which services the hot water, formal gardens and enclosed paddocks with ancillary outbuildings.

The property also provides the perfect equestrian or lifestyle home – and there’s a tennis court to boot.

Wolverton Court, Wolverton, Stratford. (57507124)

Wolverton Court is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at £3,750,000.

Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for further information.

Wolverton Court, Wolverton, Stratford. (57507126)

Wolverton Court, Wolverton, Stratford. (57507128)

Wolverton Court, Wolverton, Stratford. (57507118)