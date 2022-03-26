Warwickshire home of the week - Georgian style and six bedrooms in Alveston

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

FOUND on a tree-lined road, behind double gates in Alveston, is Cadley House, an attractive double fronted, three-storey home.

With six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a mature leafy setting, the property has the wow factor and plenty of space for a large family.

Cadley House (55554345)

On the ground floor there are two generous reception rooms to the front of the house while at the rear there are three zoned areas, centred around a state-of-the-art, bespoke kitchen.

This space offers the perfect place to host guests and entertain and is equipped with a range of Miele appliances. The two adjoining rooms are semi open plan and serve as a more formal dining space and separate family room.

On the ground floor there is also a useful utility/laundry room, WC and hallway.

Cadley House (55554351)

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, including the master bedroom which boasts a walk-in dressing room and stylish en suite bath and shower room.

There is a further en suite shower room to bedroom four, and a Jack and Jill bath and shower room to bedrooms two and three.

There are four further spacious rooms to the second floor. Currently two are used as bedrooms with the others providing space for a TV room and a study.

These rooms are accompanied by a bathroom and sauna.

Cadley House (55554355)

Outside, the back garden, laid mainly to lawn, with a generous paved area offering space for alfresco dining. To the front of the property, a gravel drive provides parking for several vehicles and access to the double garage with electrically operated doors to front and electric car charging point.

Cadley House is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents for offers over £1.65m. To book a viewing call 01789 292659 or visit www.vaughanreynolds.co.uk.

Cadley House (55554353)