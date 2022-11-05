Home   News   Article

Warwickshire home of the week - four-bedroom house in Stratford

By Craig Gibbons
cgibbons@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:45, 05 November 2022

OFFERING a ‘better than new’ package, this four-bedroom detached home in Stratford has stand-out landscaped gardens which will allow you to make the most of the evening sunshine.

No. 9 Neptune Drive’s accommodation flows well throughout and with three bathrooms – including two en-suites – and a breakfast/living room, the property presents an excellent opportunity.

9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312945)
Having been upgraded in many areas inside and out, it’s the landscaped gardens which are the pièce de résistance.

The new raised terrace is a particular highlight and has been built to take account of the late afternoon and evening sunshine in a glorious elevated spot overlooking pasture land at the rear of the property.

No. 9 Neptune Drive is on the market with the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke for offers over £795,000.

Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for further information.

9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312953)
9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312955)
9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312957)
9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312963)
9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312951)
9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312959)
9 Neptune Drive, Stratford (60312961)
