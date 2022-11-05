Warwickshire home of the week - four-bedroom house in Stratford

OFFERING a ‘better than new’ package, this four-bedroom detached home in Stratford has stand-out landscaped gardens which will allow you to make the most of the evening sunshine.

No. 9 Neptune Drive’s accommodation flows well throughout and with three bathrooms – including two en-suites – and a breakfast/living room, the property presents an excellent opportunity.

Having been upgraded in many areas inside and out, it’s the landscaped gardens which are the pièce de résistance.

The new raised terrace is a particular highlight and has been built to take account of the late afternoon and evening sunshine in a glorious elevated spot overlooking pasture land at the rear of the property.

No. 9 Neptune Drive is on the market with the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke for offers over £795,000.

Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for further information.

