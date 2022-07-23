Warwickshire home of the week - four bedroom house in Loxley Road, Stratford

THIS four-bedroom detached home in a sought-after location in Stratford is on the market.

168 Loxley Road, Stratford.

Sundial House, 168 Loxley Road, sits on a 0.23-acre plot, has an in-and-out drive, private south-facing gardens, two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, four bedrooms, plus a study and two garages that have the potential to be converted and extended.

The original front door with a custom-made sundial leads to the entrance hall with oak flooring and a storage cupboard under the stairs.

The sitting room has french doors to the rear and a feature fireplace with gas fire.

There’s a bay window to the rear in the dining room, while the kitchen/breakfast room has a dual aspect bay window with french doors to the garden terrace.

It also has plenty of cupboards, a granite work surface, tiled floor, built-in dishwasher and built-in gas hob with oven and grill.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room which features a wc, wash basin, shower cubicle and tiled walls and floor.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, study room and the large en suite bathroom which comprises a wc, wash basin, bidet and bath with central taps, separate shower cubicle and tiled splashbacks.

Outside there is an in-and-out gravelled drive with mature hedging to three sides and a cherry tree, as well as two garages.

Sundial House is being marketed by Peter Clarke at a guide price of £895,000. Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

