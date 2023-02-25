Warwickshire home of the week – four-bedroom home in sought-after Stratford spot
THOSE who like to be within a short distance of the town centre will find this property on a prestigious road in Stratford is right up their street.
No. 98 Banbury Road has four bedrooms and three bedrooms, and has been extended by the current occupiers to create a bespoke, open plan kitchen/dining room and cosy sitting room.
The kitchen/dining room has two sets of bi-fold doors and sliding doors to rear, plus two atrium skylights.
There is also a range of handmade wall and base units with corian work top over incorporating sunken double sink with food waste incinerator and Samsung induction hob with extractor fan hood over.
The integrated appliances include single oven and integrated microwave and hot drawer, dishwasher, wine cooler and fridge freezer, island unit and breakfast bar with cupboard, drawers and space for kitchen stools. There is also Karndean flooring throughout.
Meanwhile, the snug sitting room boasts an integrated wood-burning stove, fitted cupboard and shelving.
To the rear is a mix of paved pathways, patios, pergola patio seating area, largely laid to lawn, planted beds, mature shrubs and trees. There is also a children’s play area with safety wood chip matting and flooring, and wooden equipment included too.
Further benefits include ample driveway, garage and a sitting room with bay window to front.
It’s also within walking distance of local amenities and the town centre.
No. 98 Banbury Road is on the market with the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke for £799,950.
Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.