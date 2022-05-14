Home   News   Article

Warwickshire home of the week - Former coach house near Stratford town centre

By Craig Gibbons
cgibbons@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:53, 14 May 2022

SITUATED in a private setting off an established tree-lined Stratford road, this former coach house is now a well-designed and highly versatile detached home.

28 St Gregory's Road, Stratford (56552849)
Coachmans Cottage, No. 28 St Gregory’s Road, has been labelled as an ideal opportunity for a buyer wishing to enjoy a turn-key property with a low maintenance garden, as well as the countless amenities and attractions at hand.

Set back from the road beyond a long block-paved driveway, the courtyard provides ample parking.

Inside, there is a welcoming reception hall with stairs rising to the upper floor, understairs storage and tiled flooring throughout.

28 St Gregory's Road, Stratford (56552839)
The impressive lounge and dining room, which has a semi open plan aspect to the kitchen, combine to make the perfect space to prepare meals and host guests.

Upstairs, a galleried landing provides access to the three bedrooms and the principal bathroom, complete with bath and separate shower. The main bedroom also enjoys a built-in wardrobe and large en-suite bathroom.

Coachmans Cottage is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds for £650,000. Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

28 St Gregory's Road, Stratford (56552846)
28 St Gregory's Road, Stratford (56552841)
28 St Gregory's Road, Stratford (56552844)
