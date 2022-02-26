Warwickshire home of the week - former blacksmith's cottage in Ettington

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A CHANCE to own a former blacksmith’s cottage and forge, which has been extended and linked together to create a charming detached village property, has become available.

Forge Cottage, in Hockley Lane, Ettington, offers well-presented, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation which incorporates many interesting features, including the old blacksmith’s forge, many exposed beams and timbers as well as well-appointed bathrooms.

The four bedrooms are divided equally between the old blacksmith’s cottage and the old forge, and are approached by separate staircases. In addition, the property benefits from uPVC double glazing and oil-fired heating. Outside are attractive, enclosed gardens with good off-road parking for three cars.

Forge Cottage is being marketed by Seccombes for offers over £665,000. Call 01608 663788 to arrange a viewing or for further information.