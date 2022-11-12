Warwickshire home of the week – five-bedroom house in Stratford

JUST a short walk from town, this five double bedroom detached home in a sought-after tree-lined road in Stratford is ideal for those who like amenities close to hand.

Gallery1

No. 44 Avon Crescent is well presented and comes with four reception areas, two of which lead to the high-quality kitchen/family room, creating a great entertaining space. The kitchen comes with a Stove Rangemaster oven with a five-burner gas hob and three ovens below. There’s also a granite work top, double bowl ceramic sink with hot tap and soap dispenser.

It’s also fitted with a range of units, built-in dishwasher, built-in fridge-freezer, second fridge, large island with breakfast bar, fitted cupboards, engineered oak floor, downlighters, window shutters and French doors to the rear. Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom, garden room and utility room comprising one-and-a-half bowl sink and taps over, further cupboards and work surface, space and plumbing for a washing machine, space for a dryer and a boiler cupboard with a hot water tank.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor, with the principal bedroom boasting downlighters, three roof windows, a folding door to the Juliet balcony with glass screen, under eaves storage and a walk-in wardrobe. The en suite features a wc, wash basin and large shower cubicle with glass screen and drying area, rainfall shower head and shower attachment, a chrome heated towel rail, tiled splashbacks, tiled floor, roof window and downlighters.

Outside there are electrically operated gates to a slate-chipped driveway with space for several vehicles, a mature evergreen tree and planted borders. The rear garden comes with a patio, lawn, mature evergreen shrub and perennial planted borders with trees and two garden sheds.

No. 44 is being marketed by Peter Clarke for offers over £920,000.

Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.