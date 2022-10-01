Warwickshire home of the week - five-bedroom house close to Stratford town centre

More news, no ads

IF you’re looking for a spacious detached home within walking distance from Stratford town centre, then this extended five-bedroom property could be the answer.

No. 40 Aintree Road is a well-presented home with a spacious hallway, two sitting rooms and a dining room as well as a kitchen/family room and utility.

40 Aintree Road, Stratford. Photo: Peter Clarke (59575586)

The kitchen comes with plenty of built-in equipment, including a dishwasher, fridge and freezer, along with a range oven.

The main sitting room is south facing and has a woodburning stove and french doors to the garden.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, views over Stratford Racecourse and an en suite shower room.

40 Aintree Road, Stratford. Photo: Peter Clarke (59575582)

Two of the other bedrooms also have built-in wardrobes while the fifth bedroom could make a home office or study.

The family bathroom has a

wc, wash basin and bath with shower over.

The garden has a decked seating area, lawn, planted borders and is enclosed by wood fencing.

40 Aintree Road, Stratford. Photo: Peter Clarke (59575573)

The property also has a double garage with an electric door, and off-road parking.

No. 40 Aintree Road, Stratford, is available for offers over £650,000.

To book a viewing, contact Peter Clarke Estate Agent’s Stratford office on 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk.

Find out more information at www.peterclarke.co.uk.

40 Aintree Road, Stratford. Photo: Peter Clarke (59575580)

40 Aintree Road, Stratford. Photo: Peter Clarke (59575584)

40 Aintree Road, Stratford. Photo: Peter Clarke (59575562)

40 Aintree Road, Stratford. Photo: Peter Clarke (59575564)