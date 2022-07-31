Warwickshire home of the week - Five-bedroom detached house in Welford

TUCKED away in the village of Welford is this extended five-bedroom detached house that comes with flexible accommodation and the scope to expand and improve.

Orchard House, in Barton Road, comes with a gated entrance, large driveway, garage and a mature, well-proportioned garden. Further benefits include the potential for a self-contained one-bedroom annexe on the ground floor.

Orchard House, Barton Road, Welford (58194227)

There is also the option to extend the property, subject to planning.

To the front is a gated entrance with quadruple depth stone chipping driveway, open to the side.

It’s also partly laid to lawn with raised beds. The garage comes with an up and over door, rafter storage option, power and light.

The rear garden has a mix of timber-decked seating areas, largely laid to lawn, planted shrubs and trees, paved pathways and patios, hedgerow and timber fence boundaries.

Orchard House is being marketed by the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke at a guide price of £950,000. Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

