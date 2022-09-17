Warwickshire home of the week - family house south of Stratford's river

A SPACIOUS four-bedroom detached home in a highly sought-after location just south of the river in Stratford has come onto the market.

Well-proportioned and well maintained, No. 9 Rushbrook Road has enjoyed an easy life over the last six years because its current owners have lived away.

The property, which is near to several of the town’s schools, comes with three bathrooms, four reception rooms, a kitchen/dining room, utility room and a study, as well as an easily managed garden with a double garage beside and electronically operated gates.

Walking distance from the River Avon, the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Stratford town centre, No. 9 Rushbrook Road is conveniently located and comes with the added bonus of not being in a chain.

No. 9 Rushbrook Road is being marketed by the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke for offers over £565,000.

Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

