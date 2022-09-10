Warwickshire home of the week - Detached bungalow in Lower Brailes with countryside views

THIS detached bungalow sitting in a quiet spot on the edge of Lower Brailes with far-reaching views up to Mine Hill has come onto the market.

Sheergrit Holt, in School Lane, is understood to have been built in the early 1980s and is in need of updating and modernisation.

The property offers potential to extend, build a replacement dwelling or further develop the site, subject to obtaining the necessary permissions.

The accommodation is spacious and well-proportioned.

There’s a large living room, utility, kitchen/breakfast room and three double bedrooms.

Outside to the front there is a circular driveway with a double garage. Located across the garden are two useful machinery/vehicle stores together with garden stores.

Sheergrit Holt is being marketed by Seccombes at a guide price of £725,000.

To arrange a viewing, call 01608 663788 or email shipston@seccombesea.co.uk.

