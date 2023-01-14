Warwickshire home of the week – converted barn with character in Dorsington

CONVERTED in the late 1980s, this four-bedroom home located within the grounds of the former Dorsington Manor estate has been beautifully presented.

The accommodation is characterful yet modern and comprises an inviting entrance hall with flagstone flooring, wc and doors off.

The kitchen/dining/living space is a light-filled room with views over the rear garden and is fitted with a comprehensive range of fitted storage and appliances.

On the first floor, a light and bright landing area leads off to the four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The principal bathroom is thoughtfully designed to offer a large shower enclosure, wc, wash hand basin and bath.

The main and guest bedrooms also benefit from having fitted wardrobes.

Outside, the property boasts a generous, mature garden laid mainly to lawn with various mature shrubs, trees and plants throughout.

Rear vehicular access is also provided by a separate driveway. To the side of the property there is parking for two cars and one parking space in the courtyard.

There is also an en‐bloc single garage, with loft storage above, located in the entrance courtyard.

No. 9 Dorsington Manor is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £725,000.

Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for further information.