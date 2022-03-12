Warwickshire home of the week: Character and charm a short walk from Charlecote Park

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

LOCATED in the heart of the picturesque village of Charlecote, this attractive period cottage is filled with character, charm and offers a wealth of well-presented accommodation throughout.

No. 13 Charlecote, which is just a short walk away from the striking Charlecote Park, comes with a generous amount of reception space, a pleasant landscaped garden and countryside views to rear.

The entrance lobby, with a part glazed door, leads to an impressive hall with a seating area and dining space, all of which is focussed around a feature fireplace with inset log burner, exposed beam and cloaks storage.

The sizeable main living room has oak flooring throughout and is filled with natural light from two windows to the front. Passing through the inner hall and a further cloaks cupboard, there is a stylish bathroom complete with a modern white suite, cool geometric floor tiling, tower rail and a concealed combination boiler.

At the heart of this cottage is the impressive open plan breakfast kitchen which has been tastefully updated with a range of handmade, solid wood units and door fronts, with a contrasting siltstone-topped central island and breakfast bar as well as a useful walk-in pantry.

Limestone flooring continues through to a separate space which could serve as an additional seating or dining area, enjoying views through double opening doors to rear.

A separate utility room with additional storage has a sink and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. A personnel door then leads to a good-sized single garage.

On the first floor there is a central landing with a built-in wardrobe and provides access to the three bedrooms. The main bedroom enjoys open views to the rear and an en suite shower room, while the guest bedroom has a bank of bespoke fitted wardrobes.

Externally, the cottage sits well within its plot and boasts a thoughtfully landscaped garden which offers various seating areas and is centred around a shaped lawn with well stocked herbaceous borders.

To the front of the property there is a generous mature front garden, laid mainly to lawn, beyond a thick hedgerow and a double width opening afford vehicular access to a gravel drive, providing ample off-road parking and an attached single garage.

No. 13 Charlecote is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at £625,000. Call 01789 292659 to arrange a viewing.