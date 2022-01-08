Warwickshire home of the week: £800,000 barn conversion

A RARE opportunity has arisen to own a three-bedroom detached barn conversion in Marlcliff.

Temple Farm is an idyllic home situated at the end of a quiet lane and comes with planning permission for an approximate 4,500 sq ft replacement dwelling plus garaging (20/01585/FUL).

The front door leads to an entrance hall with tiled flooring as well as a sitting room with double doors to a conservatory.

Also included on the ground floor is a spacious kitchen that opens to a dining room with a tiled floor.

There’s also a utility room, a second hall and bedroom with a shower room. On the first floor are the second and third bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside there is a gated entrance leading to off-road parking and a refurbished steel frame barn with new sheeting, concrete floor and vehicular access.

There’s also a rear garden with lawn and mature trees inset. A flood defence wall is also installed.

There is a public footpath separating the two fields which are divided into paddocks.

The second field is laid to pasture with copse and wooded plantation as well as a stream.

Temple Farm is on the market with the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke for offers over £800,000.

To arrange a viewing call 01789 415444 or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.