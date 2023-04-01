MORETON House is an elegant Grade II-listed house with Georgian origins and more than three acres of gardens.

Positioned in the heart of the conservation area in Moreton Morrell, the property offers a wealth of original period features, including open fireplaces, sash windows and shutters, window seats, cocktail cabinet and parquet flooring.

Moreton House. (63173945)

But it’s not without its modern conveniences. The current owners have undertaken numerous improvements, adding a new kitchen/breakfast room and orangery, which both have under floor heating. The orangery also has air conditioning and automatic blinds.

With seven bedrooms and five reception rooms, this is an impressive home with the proportions and ceiling heights reflecting its classic architectural heritage.

Moreton House. (63173951)

The front door opens onto a magnificent reception hall while there is an impressive drawing room and dining room. A cosy snug is ideal for winter evenings while the green sitting room has space for a desk/home office.

The bespoke, handmade fitted kitchen and breakfast room has a two-oven Aga and a large pantry. There is also a utility room and a substantial cellar.

On the first floor, the extensive principal bedroom has a walk-in dressing room and en suite bath/shower room. The second bedroom also has an en suite.

Moreton House has a further five bedrooms and two further bath/shower rooms laid out across the first and second floors.

Moreton House. (63173957)

Bedroom seven is currently used as an office.

Outside the property is just as impressive. There are extensive landscaped gardens, a York stone paved terrace, water fountain, walled vegetable garden and greenhouse.

There are also two, interconnecting, stream-fed ponds, a hard tennis court with flood lights, and a summerhouse.

The property also has a range of outbuildings, including a double garage, a former coach house with dovecote, a workshop and garden stores.

Moreton House. (63173943)

In all, the land measures about 3.41 acres.

Moreton House is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents in Stratford for £3.25 million. To find out more, and to view the property, call Ginny Vaughan on 01789 292659 or email ginny@vaughanreynolds.co.uk.

Moreton House. (63173949)