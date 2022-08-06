Warwickshire home of the week - £2.25million barn coversion with stables

VIEWING is highly recommended to appreciate the plot that this five-bedroom, detached barn conversion is situated on.

Harbury Barn Farm, which is also registered as a smallholding, sits on the outskirts of the village and the overall site covers 21.97 acres.

Harbury Fields Barn. (58132426)

This spacious property also comes with a nine-bay stable yard, tack room and feed store, 40m manège and a separate 2,700 sq ft barn.

Inside there is an open plan dining and living hall, three further reception rooms, a bespoke kitchen/dining room, utility and ground floor shower room.

The shower room comprises a three-piece white suite with low level wc, wall-mounted wash hand basin and enclosed shower cubicle with glass screen and mains-fed shower.

On the first floor there are four generous bedrooms, a family bathroom and two en-suites.

Harbury Fields Barn. (58132430)

Outside, the front of the spacious property has an enclosed gravelled courtyard parking area with a well-maintained and sizeable lawned garden.

The lawned garden continues round the side and benefits from a paved terrace, which is directly accessed from the kitchen.

There is a further lawned garden round the back, as well as a dining terrace which has access from the dining hall.

Harbury Fields Barn. (58132430)

Harbury Barn Farm is being marketed by the Leamington branch of Peter Clarke for offers in excess of £2.25million.

Call 01926 429400 or email leamington@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

Harbury Fields Barn. (58132428)