Warwickshire home of the week - £2.25million barn coversion with stables
VIEWING is highly recommended to appreciate the plot that this five-bedroom, detached barn conversion is situated on.
Harbury Barn Farm, which is also registered as a smallholding, sits on the outskirts of the village and the overall site covers 21.97 acres.
This spacious property also comes with a nine-bay stable yard, tack room and feed store, 40m manège and a separate 2,700 sq ft barn.
Inside there is an open plan dining and living hall, three further reception rooms, a bespoke kitchen/dining room, utility and ground floor shower room.
The shower room comprises a three-piece white suite with low level wc, wall-mounted wash hand basin and enclosed shower cubicle with glass screen and mains-fed shower.
On the first floor there are four generous bedrooms, a family bathroom and two en-suites.
Outside, the front of the spacious property has an enclosed gravelled courtyard parking area with a well-maintained and sizeable lawned garden.
The lawned garden continues round the side and benefits from a paved terrace, which is directly accessed from the kitchen.
There is a further lawned garden round the back, as well as a dining terrace which has access from the dining hall.
Harbury Barn Farm is being marketed by the Leamington branch of Peter Clarke for offers in excess of £2.25million.
Call 01926 429400 or email leamington@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.