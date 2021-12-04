THIS wonderful family home with a self-contained annexe boasts outstanding and far-reaching views as well as being set in gardens and grounds which extend to around 1.5 acres.

Greystones, on Stratford Road in Shipston, is a family home which is understood to date from around 1926 and was built by Thomas Mayo, a local timber merchant from Shipston, with many wood and timber features being incorporated within the property.

The property has had significant improvement works undertaken, including rewiring (incorporating network cabling), new boiler, three new bathrooms, new kitchen and wood-burning stove in the sitting room, together with the majority of the house being re-roofed.

The house offers spacious and well-proportioned flowing family accommodation, with far-reaching views from the principal reception rooms and bedrooms out over the Stour Valley, Brailes Hill and beyond.

In addition, situated above the living room extension is a roof terrace which takes the views into full account.

Outside are attractive landscaped gardens and grounds extending to about 1.5 acres, principally lawned leading down to a pond with a number of attractive mature trees.

Greystones is on the market with the Shipston branch of Seccombes with a guide price of £1,175,000.

Call 01608 663788 or visit www.seccombes.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

