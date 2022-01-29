Warwickshire home of the week - 17th century cottage near Shipston
AN attractive 17th century cottage set in the undulating south Warwickshire countryside has become available.
Manor Cottage, Tredington, is a three-bedroom, detached and thatched cottage that offers spacious and well-presented accommodation with an attractive enclosed garden and off-road parking.
Features within the cottage include an inglenook fireplace (sealed), leaded light windows, window seats, stone mullion windows, exposed beams and exposed stone walling.
Tredington is served by a network of main roads, including the A3400 which passes through the village, with the A429 (Fosse Way) about a mile to the north giving access to the larger centres of Oxford, Banbury, Cheltenham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick and Leamington Spa. There are main line train services from Moreton-in-Marsh and Banbury south to Oxford and London respectively.
There’s also a service from Banbury to London Marylebone in just under an hour.
Manor Cottage is on the market with the Shipston branch of Seccombes for offers over £495,000. Call 01608 663788 or visit www.seccombes.co.uk to book a viewing.