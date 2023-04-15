Warwickshire home of the week - 16th-century five-bedroom Tudor House

SET in the heart of Snitterfield is Tudor House, an attractive Grade II-listed home that has plenty of charm and period features – as you would expect from a 16th-century property.

The five-bedroom house is set over four floors, is beautifully presented and features exposed beams, flagstone flooring, period panelling and elegant windows.

Tudor House, Snitterfield. (63493059)

As soon as you step into the entrance hall the period features are on display, including an inglenook fireplace with an open hearth and panelled doors that lead off to a Victorian garden room and a WC.

There are three further reception rooms, including a cosy sitting room with exposed beam and fireplace, a formal dining room and a useful study or home office space.

The breakfast room/kitchen has a four-oven AGA, granite worksurfaces, plenty of cupboard space and a separate integrated oven, hob and extractor. There are also exposed beams and cashmere slate flooring which continues through to the utility and boot room.

There is also a useful vaulted cellar.

Tudor House, Snitterfield. (63493055)

On the first floor are four of the bedrooms, one of which is being used as a home office, and the family bathroom.

The generous main bedroom is fitted with wardrobes and boasts a luxury en suite bathroom, complete with oversized shower, bath, WC and his and hers wash basins.

On the second floor there are two further rooms, a double bedroom and a room which could be utilised as a hobbies room or home office, or potentially combined into a guest suite.

Tudor House has a mature leafy plot with various areas of shaped lawn, winding pathways and established shrubs, trees and borders. The rear of the garden extends beyond the neighbouring property and is planted with a mature copse. In total the plot extends to about 0.3 acre.

Tudor House, Snitterfield. (63493057)

There is also a detached garage and four linked storerooms, together with a mezzanine floor for storage above.

Tudor House is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents with a guide price of £1.1 million. To book a viewing or to find out more, call 01789 292659, email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk or visit www.vaughanreynolds.co.uk.

Tudor House, Snitterfield. (63493068)

Tudor House, Snitterfield. (63493053)