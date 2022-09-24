Warwickshire Home of the Week - £1.95m former vicarage with 3.8 acres

THERE’s plenty of scope for opportunity with this Victorian home that comes with a separate one-bedroom cottage in Temple Grafton.

The Old Vicarage is located right in the heart of the village and dates back to 1875.

The Old Vicarage, Temple Grafton. (59367526)

The property was commissioned by a local family as part of a wider expansion to the village and, as the name suggests, was the former vicarage to nearby St Andrew’s Church.

Set back beyond a walled frontage, this Victorian home provides the opportunity for a growing family to embrace the space available both inside and out, and enjoy the lifestyle benefits of owning such a unique property.

In addition to the main house, there is also a separate one-bedroom cottage, which could be ideal for use as a home office, or for those looking to accommodate a dependent relative.

It could also be used as a holiday let or for long-term rental.

In all, the property sits in approximately 3.8 acres, so should also appeal to a buyer with equestrian interests.

The Old Vicarage is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £1,950,000.

Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing.