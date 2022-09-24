Warwickshire Home of the Week - £1.95m former vicarage with 3.8 acres
THERE’s plenty of scope for opportunity with this Victorian home that comes with a separate one-bedroom cottage in Temple Grafton.
The Old Vicarage is located right in the heart of the village and dates back to 1875.
The property was commissioned by a local family as part of a wider expansion to the village and, as the name suggests, was the former vicarage to nearby St Andrew’s Church.
Set back beyond a walled frontage, this Victorian home provides the opportunity for a growing family to embrace the space available both inside and out, and enjoy the lifestyle benefits of owning such a unique property.
In addition to the main house, there is also a separate one-bedroom cottage, which could be ideal for use as a home office, or for those looking to accommodate a dependent relative.
It could also be used as a holiday let or for long-term rental.
In all, the property sits in approximately 3.8 acres, so should also appeal to a buyer with equestrian interests.
The Old Vicarage is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £1,950,000.
Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing.