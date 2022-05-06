Warwickshire home of the week - £1.7m house on Stratford's Tiddington Road

THIS 1920s Tudor style five-bedroom home is just a short walk from Stratford town centre and comes with an interesting history.

The Grange sits in a premium position on the Tiddington Road and is set back behind a deep foregarden. With ornate timber framing, leaded light windows and part-tiled hung and herringbone brick elevations, the property also has ornate brick chimneys and forms one of four properties on the road that were built from the reclaimed materials of the demolition of Bradley Hall, Kingswinford, providing an interesting history.

The Grange, 64 Tiddington Road (56393137)

Boasting two bathrooms and five reception rooms, The Grange is well proportioned to provide comfortable family living in its 3,146 sq ft internal area.

Well maintained and appointed, the property enjoys mature and established gardens.

The foregarden is mainly lawn and formally laid out, there’s ample parking with a turning area, as well as gated access to the rear garden featuring ‘the folly’.

The Grange is being marketed by the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke for offers over £1,700,000.

The Grange, 64 Tiddington Road (56393141)

Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

The Grange, 64 Tiddington Road (56393149)

The Grange, 64 Tiddington Road (56393151)

The Grange, 64 Tiddington Road (56393147)

The Grange, 64 Tiddington Road (56393143)