Warwickshire Home of the Week - £1.75m family home with 2.2 acres of grounds

LOOKING for somewhere that’s perfect for a growing family? Then this five-bedroom detached home in Ullenhall could be the answer.

Springfield, in Perry Mill Lane, is nestled within an established plot in the heart of the village.

Springfield, Perry Mill Lane, Ullenhall. (59742913)

Constructed in 1996, the imposing detached home was designed with a growing family in mind, with a relaxed flow of accommodation and is principally oriented towards the impressive parkland gardens that extend to approximately 2.2 acres in all.

On the ground floor there is an enclosed porch, reception hall and wc, a generous sitting room, snug, study, dining room, conservatory, breakfast room, hobby room and a kitchen with plenty of fitted units.

To the first floor, the master bedroom is fitted with an en suite, which also comes with bedrooms three, four and five.

Springfield, Perry Mill Lane, Ullenhall. (59742909)

The second bedroom is fitted with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Outside, there are not only the expansive gardens but there’s also a triple garage.

Springfield is on the market at £1,750,000.

To book a viewing, contact Vaughan Reynolds on 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk.

Springfield, Perry Mill Lane, Ullenhall. (59742911)

Springfield, Perry Mill Lane, Ullenhall. (59742915)