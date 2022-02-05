Warwickshire home of the week: £1.65m buy and build opportunity

Hillside, Alveston Lane, Alveston (54629962)

AN exclusive new development in Alveston is offering a unique opportunity to buy a plot of land and then work with the developer to create a stunning home.

Plot 3 Hillside, Alveston Lane, will be one of just three bespoke homes in the development.

It is being offered on a joint contract basis which involves the new owner purchasing the land and then working with the developer to build the property to a pre-agreed specification and price.

The concept of the scheme, which has full planning permission in place, is to create accommodation extending to about 2,864 sq ft, with the interior space designed to offer a modern ergonomic flow.

The house will have a reception hall, sitting room/snug, home office, open plan kitchen, dining and living space along with four double bedrooms – two with en suite.

The master bedroom will also have a dressing room and there will be a luxury bathroom, landscaped garden, double carport and parking.

All the rooms will be filled with natural light and will make the most of the leafy views.

The build will include bespoke cantilever staircase, luxury kitchen and bathroom fittings and infrastructure for the latest in-home automation.

Plot 3 will be offered with a 10-year build warranty for extra piece of mind. The target completion date is late 2022/early 2023.

The plot price is £742,500 with the build contract price, £907,500 bringing the total for the finished house to £1,650,000.

The property is being marketed by Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents. To find out more, call 01789 292659.