A GRANDMOTHER from Alveston hopes to become the oldest woman to row the Atlantic on her own.

Victoria Jeffs will be 56 when she makes her epic 3,000-mile journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

And not content with that, she’s also planning to set a second world record - as the first female to complete a 2,000-mile solo row around the coast of Great Britain.

Victoria’s adventure starts in December 2023, when she will set off from La Gomera as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

During the seven-to-ten weeks it will take to reach safe harbour in Antigua, she will battle 40-feet waves, fatigue and the mental challenge of spending two months alone on a 6m x 1.5m boat with a tiny sleeping cabin.

She will also need to leave the safety of her boat and go overboard to clean barnacles and other debris from the bottom of her boat, so it doesn’t slow her down.

“As a youngster I absolutely loved stories about adventure, such as The Secret Seven and Swallows and Amazons and was later inspired by heroines like Tracy Edwards and Ellen MacArthur,” she said.

During her journey around the coastline of Great Britain between April and May 2025, which starts and finishes at London’s Tower Bridge, she will face technical challenges such as navigating underwater rocks, shores and the tides.

Victoria, who ran a successful estate agent business for 10 years, before selling it in 2019, is a professional business coach and mentor.

And as a keen competitor in ‘iron man’ challenges which include rowing, running, cycling and wild water swimming, she says the 15 hour non-stop races provide the perfect training for her upcoming ocean row.

Her fascination with the sport took hold five years ago when her estate agency sponsored four women who rowed the Atlantic.

“It stole my heart,” she said.

“I had my son when I was just 19, so didn’t feel it was appropriate to be going off having adventures when I had a young child to care for but now, I’m completely ready for this.”

Victoria is also busily researching and writing a book, Totally OARdacious, celebrating female ocean rowers, which will be published next year.

“It’s my passion project. I wanted to tell these inspiring stories about ordinary people doing quite extraordinary things,” she explained.

“I find it fascinating but I was surprised to find that so little has been written about what it takes to do what they did.”

Victoria aims to raise £300,000 in sponsorship, which will be shared between three charities – Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Stratford Samaritans, and the Youth Adventure Trust.

And she plans to raise the £125,000 to fund her rowing expeditions from corporate backers.

Victoria, who became a grandmother last year, says her biggest supporter is her 36-year-old son, Daniel.

But she’s also encountered other reactions.

“A few people have told me: ‘That’s mad! You’re crazy!’” she said. “But I’m not scared, I’ve been out on the ocean many times and I love the sea.

“I’m doing this to highlight the power of adventure, and also to prove that anything is possible at any age,” she added.

To sponsor Victoria see: www.gofundme.com/f/Totally-OARdacious-Solo-Ocean-Rows.