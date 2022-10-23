Warwickshire from the sky - amazing photos from an unsung photographer

AMAZING images of Warwickshire have been made available to the public online for the first time to celebrate the work of a pioneering aerial photographer.

Historic England’s Archive and the friends and colleagues of Harold Wingham have worked together to create the Harold Wingham Collection, which contains almost 2,000 images featuring architectural, archaeological and industrial subjects.

Shakespeare Memorial Theatre, Stratford-upon Avon, Warwickshire (60045649)

Harold took the photographs during 86 flights, flown between April 1951 and July 1963, over the west and south-west of England. He used hand-held aerial reconnaissance cameras as they could produce images with excellent resolution and capture lots of detail.

Until now, Harold was regarded as ‘one of the unsung heroes’ of aerial photography but it is hoped the online exhibition, divided into three galleries, will address this and let people know more about an amateur aerial photographer who funded many of the flights.

Born in 1924 in Calmore, on the edge of the New Forest in 1924, Harold served during the war in the RAF as a wireless operator and trainee navigator.

Warwick Castle, Warwickshire (60045653)

After the conflict ended, he compiled weather reports for the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Gloucester and later worked for the Gloster Aircraft Corporation.

But he also took flying lessons and learned photography so that he could carry out aerial reconnaissance for archaeological purposes. He bought government surplus camera equipment and film and covered sites in Cornwall, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Wiltshire.

He died last year and the Historic England Archive decided to commemorate his life and work.

Ettington Park country house was remodelled in 1858-62 by John Pritchard and John Pollard Seddon. The owner of the house at the time was the politician and antiquary Evelyn Shirley. During the Second World War, the park housed German prisoner of war camp.© Historic England Archive. Harold Wingham Collection (60045639)

Gary Winter, engagement and content officer at Historic England Archive, said: “Our project to celebrate the Harold Wingham Collection brought our archives team together with Harold’s friends to share knowledge and ideas and make a fascinating collection available online to the public.

“Harold’s friends and colleagues proposed display themes, selected images to illustrate each theme and provided text for the captions. It has been a pleasure working with them to produce a fitting tribute to someone who was obviously well-liked and respected.”

Meon Hill hillfort, Quinton, WarwickshireThe hillfort at Meon Hill is rare in that it is only one of two known large multivallate hillforts in Warwickshire. The parallel lines inside the hillfort are evidence of ploughing. Both ploughing and landslips have damaged or obscured some of the defensive features. (60045651)

Harold’s friend Richard Savage said: “His flying, with a pilot colleague whose death in an air crash in 1963 brought an end to Harold’s air photography, was largely self-funded, and relied on his economical way of life. He lived alone and had many friends.”

The online collections can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/3spfvsbd.

Holy Trinity Church, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire (60045641)