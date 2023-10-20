Warwickshire friends head off to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

FOUR friends from Lighthorne are setting off on a trip of a lifetime to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of vital healthcare charities.

This Saturday (21st October) teacher Natalie Shedden, Amanda Bond, a travel consultant, along with doctors Paul and Jess Daniel will fly to Tanzania for the eight-day adventure that will see them trek up the world’s highest freestanding mountain for Myton Hospice and Shipston Home Nursing.

The journey will take them through five different climate zones – from rainforest to the icy summit – and together they will battle against extreme altitude and freezing temperatures before they make the summit at 5,895m (19,340ft) – higher than the Everest Base Camp.