Warwickshire firm’s exclusive tech that’s revolutionising recycling

A COMPANY transforming plastic destined for landfill into energy is aiming to raise £1.8m.

HERU founder and chief executive Nik Spencer has invented technology that feeds on discarded nappies, yoghurt pots, plastic milk and fizzy drinks bottles, bags and packaging and turns it into energy to produce hot water for homes and businesses.

HERU, which stands for Home Energy Resources Unit, is based near Alcester and customers include Siemens, the NHS and Severn Trent.