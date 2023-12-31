Warwickshire fire chief defends plans to introduce ‘surge’ stations

THE downgrading of eight Warwickshire fire stations will deliver “a stronger guarantee” over service levels – despite a backlash from affected communities.

That is the view of the county’s chief fire officer Ben Brook as he prepares to face the public over his resourcing to risk proposals.

The current on-call system could be replaced with part-time teams that can be called in for surges in demand, leaving more resources available in places and at times that have the greatest demand.