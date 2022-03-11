Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's eco fleet

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Electric vehicles are to be trialled by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in the county.

A fleet of electric-powered vehicles, including a Hyundai Kona and a Kia EV6, are being trialled as response vehicles by the service, which has pledged to be carbon net-zero by 2030.

Both vehicles create no exhaust emissions, and if the trial is a success then WFRS will look to add more to its fleet over the next two years.

The service is also trialling the use of bio-diesel fuel in some of its non-operational vehicles, and aims to roll out its use across fuel reserves if the trial is successful.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for WFRS, said: “Transport can make a huge contribution to air quality and the environment. Switching to electric vehicles is just one positive way in which we can reduce the amount of pollutants in our towns and cities.

“We’re committed to supporting the county of Warwickshire in its efforts to tackle climate change and switching to electric and bio-diesel fuels are steps we can take to make our work more environmentally friendly."