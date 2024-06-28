Warwickshire father’s plea to end traveller racist abuse
Published: 09:18, 28 June 2024
A TEMPLE Grafton family from the traveller community have appealed for more tolerance after being regularly subjected to racism.
Their plea comes as the UK celebrates Gypsy Roma Traveller (GRT) History Month.
Natasha and Richard Birch have lived at the village between Bidford and Alcester with their two teenage daughters since April 2022. They contacted the Herald this week in frustration over the increased racism they have experienced.