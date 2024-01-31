Home   News   Article

Warwickshire farming community looking to raise £3m to save Long Compton abattoir

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 04:37, 31 January 2024

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to save an abattoir that plays a vital role in supporting small-scale and specialist farming across the Herald area.

Long Compton Abattoir is set to stop work this week, leaving farmers to face travelling huge distances to the next-nearest alternatives – potentially between Gloucester and Bristol or north of Birmingham.

That would turn a one-hour round trip for some into a four-hour effort – bad for animal welfare and a huge increase in cost and time.

