Warwickshire family’s fight for compensation after two-years in home from hell

A FATHER of three whose family endured a two-year “nightmare”, says he won’t give up his fight for fair compensation.

Kris Johnson, his partner Hannah and their three young children were ordered to leave their new-build home in Cotswold Vale, Lower Quinton, so major construction defects could be fixed.

Their landlord, housing association Platform Housing, put them in a hotel with no cooking facilities for a week, before moving them to temporary accommodation in Shipston.