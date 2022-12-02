Warwickshire family claim new-build home is so shoddy it's making them ill

A COUPLE say their dream home has turned into a nightmare and is making them – and their young children – feel ill.

They are one of many families in social housing in the Cotswold Vale development near Quinton who say their newly-built homes are not fit to live in.

The Herald has heard and seen evidence from at least 20 Platform Housing association tenants living in new-build Persimmon homes struggling with cold draughts from poorly fitted windows, badly built walls and front and back doors that can’t be closed or locked properly.