Warwickshire cyclist setting off on a one-day 500km challenge

CYCLIST Robin Hughes has set himself the target of trying to complete a gruelling 500km charity challenge in under 24 hours.

The Rapha Festive 500 usually takes place between 24th and 31st December, giving riders eight days to complete their challenge.

Robin Hughes pictured recently preparing for his 500k marathon cycle in under 24 hours on 28th December supported by fellow Shipston Cycling Club members including his mother Jackie Hughes, Justin Robinson, Martin Smart and Alex MacRae.

However, 21-year-old Robin, from Halford, plans to ride the whole 500km on one day on Tuesday, 28th December in aid of Cyclists Fighting Cancer.

He hopes to raise £500 for the charity which enables children and young people living with cancer across the UK to regain their physical fitness and mental wellness by giving them new bikes, adapted trikes, tandems, other equipment and support.

Robin, a member of both Stratford and Shipston cycling clubs, will be setting out at 4am and doing loops around Honeybourne at an average of 16mph to clock up the kilometres.

"Usually the Festive 500 is spread across eight days, but I thought I'd try and complete it in one," he told the Herald.

"Cyclists Fighting Cancer are just down the road from me and they do some really good work with children, so I thought it'd be nice to raise some money for them.

"At this time of year the roads are dangerous so I'll be staying local and doing loops around Honeybourne with a friend. I'm also hoping that staying local will allow others to ride with us on the day.

"I'm looking to raise £500 as that equates to a £1 a kilometre and I'm pleased with the support I have received so far.

"The plan is to try and complete the 500km in about 22 hours. It's going to be tough, but I'm looking forward to it."

So far Robin has raised £360. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Robin-Hughes5?utm_source=sms to add to the coffers.